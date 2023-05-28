Day 459 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Another Russian attack before Kyiv Day

Day 459 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Another Russian attack before Kyiv Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an increase in border security

The Russian authorities have decided to end the school year in the border areas of Belgorod region ahead of schedule



Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv last with kamikaze drones. Officials said it was the biggest drone attack on the city since the start of the war. An air alert was declared overnight in a number of areas of the country.

Overnight, Russia again launched a big drone attack on Ukraine. 52 out of 54 drones launched were shot down. 40 of them were downed in the Kyiv region. pic.twitter.com/wAPNQCaD9l — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) May 28, 2023

This is the 14th attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the month. According to the local administration, air defense systems shot down at least 40 drones moving towards Kyiv, with falling debris killing one person and injuring three.

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that at least two high-rise buildings in different districts of the capital were on fire after they were hit by falling fragments of a drone.

The pre-dawn attacks come on the last Sunday of May, when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago. The day is usually celebrated with street fairs, live concerts and special museum exhibitions. This year's festivities will be on a much smaller scale.

This morning, the air alert announced earlier in the night for most of the territory of Ukraine was lifted.

At the same time, Russian authorities said that several unmanned aerial vehicles tried to approach the territory of an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, but they were neutralized, and the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Do you remember the first missile attack on downtown Kyiv last fall? This is how it looked then and this is how it looks today.



We continue to live. We say “F**k you, Russia!” We thank our military for being alive. We mourn those killed.



Thank you world for your support! pic.twitter.com/5uFiiX0HBQ — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) May 27, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered increased border security to ensure rapid movement of Russian military and civilians into Ukrainian areas now under Moscow's control, Reuters reported.

In a message marking Border Guard Day, Putin said its task was to reliably cover lines near the combat zone.

Attacks in Russia have increased in intensity in recent weeks, mainly through drone strikes in areas along the border with Ukraine, but also further into Russia, including against an oil pipeline northwest of Moscow yesterday, Reuters recalled.

"It is necessary to ensure the rapid movement of military and civilian cars and cargo vehicles, including food and humanitarian aid of construction materials sent to the new subjects of the Russian Federation," Putin said in a message uploaded to the Kremlin's channel on Telegram.

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts are the four regions in Ukraine that Putin declared annexed by Russia last September after referendums described by Kyiv as a travesty. Russian forces only partially control the four districts.

Russian officials said yesterday that three people were wounded in the Belgorod region by Ukrainian shelling. This week, the same area was targeted by pro-Ukraine fighters, raising doubts about Russia's defense and military capabilities.

Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions border Ukraine and have been the most frequent targets of attacks that have damaged power lines, railways and military infrastructure. Local representatives blame Ukraine for this. Kyiv has almost never openly claimed responsibility for the attacks in Russia and on territories controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine, but says the destruction of infrastructure is preparation for a planned ground counteroffensive.

Ukraine said yesterday it was ready to launch a long-awaited counter-offensive to retake territory seized from Russia in the 15-month war.

The authorities in Russia's Belgorod region have decided to end the school year in all border municipalities ahead of schedule as of tomorrow, in order to ensure the safety of children, TASS reported.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram: "An additional decision was made that we will end the school year in all seven border municipalities, including Belgorod, Yakovlev and Novoskol city districts."

Yesterday, Gladkov announced that he came under fire in Shebekino, and that the city was shelled a total of five times within the 24-hour period.

During the shelling in the Shebekinsky district, one person was killed and three people were injured, two of whom were teenagers. The children were hospitalized in the regional children's hospital.

This morning, Gladkov said that the night passed peacefully in the border areas of Belgorod region and that there was no information about shelling or new incidents. The treatment of the injured children continues and, if necessary, they will be sent to a medical facility in Moscow, he added.

