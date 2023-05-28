Bulgaria: The Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia was again covered with Red Paint

The monument to the Soviet Army in the center of Sofia has been painted again.

One of its compositions is filled with red paint, which also splashed the space around the monument.

On the central part of the monument in red letters is written - DISMANTLE.

This is another attack on the monument, which periodically causes protests "for" and "against" its removal.

The last demonstrations were on May 9.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television