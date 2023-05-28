Bulgaria: The Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia was again covered with Red Paint

Politics | May 28, 2023, Sunday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia was again covered with Red Paint @BNT

The monument to the Soviet Army in the center of Sofia has been painted again.

One of its compositions is filled with red paint, which also splashed the space around the monument.

On the central part of the monument in red letters is written - DISMANTLE.

This is another attack on the monument, which periodically causes protests "for" and "against" its removal.

The last demonstrations were on May 9.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Soviet Army, monument, red paint, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria