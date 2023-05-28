COVID-19: 42 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

42 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria with 555 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

There are no dead. 275 people are in hospitals, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 1,940 active cases of infection. 6 have been cured.

In the last 24 hours, not a single dose of the vaccines against Covid-19 has been administered.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

