Bulgaria: Heavy Car-Crash with Two Dead on the road Ruse-Byala
An accident between a truck and a car with Romanian registration closed the Ruse-Byala road in the "Dve Mogili" area.
According to initial information, the car hit the truck head-on on a straight section, and the car caught fire upon impact. Two people were traveling in the car. Their bodies were found charred inside. The driver of the heavy vehicle, who is also Romanian, refused to be examined on the spot by the medics.
The road remains closed. There is a bypass route through Dve Mogili-Batishnica-I-5 road and back.
The cause of the accident is being clarified.
