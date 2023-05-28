Bulgaria: Heavy Car-Crash with Two Dead on the road Ruse-Byala

Society » INCIDENTS | May 28, 2023, Sunday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Heavy Car-Crash with Two Dead on the road Ruse-Byala

An accident between a truck and a car with Romanian registration closed the Ruse-Byala road in the "Dve Mogili" area.

According to initial information, the car hit the truck head-on on a straight section, and the car caught fire upon impact. Two people were traveling in the car. Their bodies were found charred inside. The driver of the heavy vehicle, who is also Romanian, refused to be examined on the spot by the medics.

The road remains closed. There is a bypass route through Dve Mogili-Batishnica-I-5 road and back.

The cause of the accident is being clarified.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: road, car, crash
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria