World | May 27, 2023, Saturday // 10:40
Turkey will Vote for the first time in a Presidential Runoff

Only a few hours remain before the first presidential runoff in the history of Turkey. Tens of thousands attended election rallies by Recep Erdogan and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Both had chosen Istanbul for their rallies, and the focus turned out to be the topic of immigration. In a desperate bid to win more votes, Kılıçdaroğlu, the candidate of the opposition National Alliance, has promised to send back millions of Syrian refugees if he wins the vote.

Current head of state Erdogan accused his opponent of hate speech and added that a victory for Kılıçdaroğlu would be a victory for terrorists.

"We believe that on May 28 we will continue our path to a great and strong Turkey," Erdogan told his supporters.

Less than a percent was the difference for him to win in the first round of the presidential elections on May 14.

Over one million and 800 thousand Turkish citizens living abroad have already voted.

