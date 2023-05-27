Germany to Transfer its “Patriot” Systems from Slovakia to Lithuania

"Freezing" the war in Ukraine is unacceptable, as it will become fertile ground for future conflicts. This was stated at a joint press conference in Tallinn by the leaders of Germany and the Baltic countries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed his country's commitment to defend NATO's Baltic allies - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - in the event of an attack. Against the background of the war in Ukraine, on July 11 and 12 the NATO forum will be held in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

Germany will transfer to Lithuania its Patriot missile defense systems, which are currently stationed in Slovakia. They will serve to protect the upcoming NATO summit in a month and a half. The announcement came from the German Ministry of Defense, cited by Reuters.

Support elements of these systems located in Poland will also be transferred. The ministry did not provide further details, but Reuters notes that Germany currently has two Patriot batteries in Slovakia and three in Poland.

The NATO forum in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius will take place on July 11 and 12. Important decisions on the future of the alliance are expected to be made at it against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine.

