COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 84 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 84, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,615 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.2 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 275 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 28 new hospital admissions.

200 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,266,926 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,904 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 23 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,803 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,379 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,307,209 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal