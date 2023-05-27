COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 84 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 84, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
1,615 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.2 percent.
One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.
To date, there are 275 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 28 new hospital admissions.
200 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,266,926 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,904 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 23 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,803 since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,379 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,307,209 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 108 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 122 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 122 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 173 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 27 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 39 New Cases in the Last 24 hours