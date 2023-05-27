The Situation in Northern Kosovo is Calm - Vucic no longer Leader of his Party

The situation in Northern Kosovo is calm this morning after yesterday's conflict between the Kosovo police and local citizens, Serbian TV RTS reported.

There are no traffic jams at the Yarine checkpoint. Passenger and cargo traffic is carried out normally.

Late last night, there was a congestion of passing cars at the checkpoint due to the return of people after the "Serbia of Hope" rally in Belgrade. It is normally passed at the Brniak checkpoint.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US ambassadors in Belgrade and Pristina and the European Union enlargement commissioner condemned the actions of the Kosovo authorities and called for restraint.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, is stepping down from the leadership of his party

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, is stepping down from the leadership of the Serbian Progressive Party. He announced this himself during a large-scale rally in his support.

According to the rulers, the goal of the initiative under the title "Serbia of Hope" is to unite the country. Despite the heavy rain, hundreds of thousands of citizens took part in the rally, some of them were brought by buses from various Serbian cities, as well as from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Croatia and North Macedonia.

The rally in support of Vucic was organized in response to three major anti-government protests over two mass killings earlier this month that left 18 people dead.

According to the opposition, Vucic contributed to the disunity of society. The event coincided with a new crisis in the former Serbian province of Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs clashed with Kosovo police yesterday, prompting Vucic to raise the level of combat readiness of the Serbian army.

"From tomorrow I will be the president of all the citizens of Serbia, not the president of a political party. It will be run by other capable people. That is the one thing. Because of this crisis, we are reinventing ourselves. We are forming a movement for the people and our country and please The Serbian Progressive Party will be the cornerstone of this movement," said the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic.

