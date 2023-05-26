The Greatest Bulgarian Premier League Players Ever
Bulgarian players have been a rarity in the history of the English top flight. However, some stars have still had huge impacts on the English game. Bulgaria has produced prolific goalscorers as well as well-rounded midfielders that have been exported to England. But who are the greatest players from the Eastern European nation to have graced the Premier League stage?
Dimitar Berbatov
Dimitar Berbatov stands comfortably alone as the greatest Bulgarian to ever play in the Premier League. He established legendary status in spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United due to his consistent goalscoring record. In his time at Old Trafford, he won two league titles in the midst of Sir Alex Ferguson's glory days.
Dimitar Berbatov on Harry Kane - "I can understand and can relate to his situation. I feel for him, but at the same time I think he is going to stay at Spurs,"— Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) May 17, 2023
His legacy now is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it. pic.twitter.com/xBMbtJrzsF
The forward played a key role in one of the greatest eras in Manchester United's history. In modern times, they are not the dominant force they used to be when Berbatov spearheaded the attack alongside Wayne Rooney and Co. In the betting on the Premier League, they are clear outsiders at odds of 12.00 to lift the league title next season. Premier League betting tips suggest that their neighbors Manchester City are the most likely winners, and United's ten-year league title drought is set to be extended.
United lacks a natural goalscoring center-forward in their current setup under Erik Ten Hag. Wout Weghorst was brought in on loan in January, but he has failed to live up to expectations. Berbatov would have been extremely useful to them if he played in the current era. His physicality and intelligent attacking movements would have made him a problem even for athletic modern defenses.
Stiliyan Petrov
Stiliyan Petrov, similarly to Berbatov, spent time at CSKA Sofia before moving to the United Kingdom. He played for Celtic in Scotland before making the switch to Aston Villa. He was a tough-tackling midfielder that often dominated the middle of the park. He was an iconic figure by the time he left Villa Park after a lengthy seven-season stay in England.
1 - Stiliyan Petrov (@StanPetrov19) is the only player to have played in the Premier League whose name contains all the letters in the word 'Nativity'. Star. pic.twitter.com/Z3ahHeh4ou— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 25, 2022
Petrov managed nine goals and 12 assists in 185 Premier League appearances for Villa. While his main duties were defensive-based, he occasionally impacted the scoresheet directly.
Martin Petrov
Martin Petrov completes the list, he is yet another player who was a product of CSKA Sofia. He was somewhat of a journeyman all around Europe, playing for teams as varied as Atletico Madrid and VFL Wolfsburg. His time in England was spent in the North West with Manchester City and Bolton Wanderers. Playing as a winger, he recorded 16 goals and 22 assists over 117 appearances in the Premier League.
Petrov is the greatest-ever Bulgarian Premier League goalscorer besides Dimitar Berbatov. He is certainly the highest quality wide man that has ever reached the Premier League from the nation. He was an iconic City figure prior to the club's takeover in 2008.
These Bulgarian legends left a significant mark on the Premier League. Berbatov is one of the most prolific scorers in league history, and he even boasted his own signature skill move the 'Berba Spin'. Stiliyan Petrov is undoubtedly the greatest Bulgarian midfielder to play in the top flight. Martin Petrov of course offered stunning trickery from out wide that no Bulgarian Prem star has replicated since. Bulgaria is not the strongest football nation but it has still made a lasting impression on the greatest league in the world.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria with a Record 13 Medals from the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship
- » Bulgaria is the European Champion in Rhythmic Gymnastics - Gold for the Ensemble
- » Bulgaria to replace Russia on the Qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
- » Bulgarian Boxer Tervel Pulev defeated the American Joel Shojgreen in the Third Round
- » Why Bulgaria are Placing their Faith in Youth to get back into Footballing Relevance
- » Bulgaria wins Five Gold and One Silver Medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup