The Greatest Bulgarian Premier League Players Ever

Sports | May 26, 2023, Friday // 14:01
Bulgaria: The Greatest Bulgarian Premier League Players Ever pixabay.com

Bulgarian players have been a rarity in the history of the English top flight. However, some stars have still had huge impacts on the English game. Bulgaria has produced prolific goalscorers as well as well-rounded midfielders that have been exported to England. But who are the greatest players from the Eastern European nation to have graced the Premier League stage?

Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov stands comfortably alone as the greatest Bulgarian to ever play in the Premier League. He established legendary status in spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United due to his consistent goalscoring record. In his time at Old Trafford, he won two league titles in the midst of Sir Alex Ferguson's glory days. 

The forward played a key role in one of the greatest eras in Manchester United's history. In modern times, they are not the dominant force they used to be when Berbatov spearheaded the attack alongside Wayne Rooney and Co. In the betting on the Premier League, they are clear outsiders at odds of 12.00 to lift the league title next season. Premier League betting tips suggest that their neighbors Manchester City are the most likely winners, and United's ten-year league title drought is set to be extended. 

United lacks a natural goalscoring center-forward in their current setup under Erik Ten Hag. Wout Weghorst was brought in on loan in January, but he has failed to live up to expectations. Berbatov would have been extremely useful to them if he played in the current era. His physicality and intelligent attacking movements would have made him a problem even for athletic modern defenses. 

Stiliyan Petrov

Stiliyan Petrov, similarly to Berbatov, spent time at CSKA Sofia before moving to the United Kingdom. He played for Celtic in Scotland before making the switch to Aston Villa. He was a tough-tackling midfielder that often dominated the middle of the park. He was an iconic figure by the time he left Villa Park after a lengthy seven-season stay in England.

Petrov managed nine goals and 12 assists in 185 Premier League appearances for Villa. While his main duties were defensive-based, he occasionally impacted the scoresheet directly. 

Martin Petrov

Martin Petrov completes the list, he is yet another player who was a product of CSKA Sofia. He was somewhat of a journeyman all around Europe, playing for teams as varied as Atletico Madrid and VFL Wolfsburg. His time in England was spent in the North West with Manchester City and Bolton Wanderers. Playing as a winger, he recorded 16 goals and 22 assists over 117 appearances in the Premier League.

Petrov is the greatest-ever Bulgarian Premier League goalscorer besides Dimitar Berbatov. He is certainly the highest quality wide man that has ever reached the Premier League from the nation. He was an iconic City figure prior to the club's takeover in 2008.

These Bulgarian legends left a significant mark on the Premier League. Berbatov is one of the most prolific scorers in league history, and he even boasted his own signature skill move the 'Berba Spin'. Stiliyan Petrov is undoubtedly the greatest Bulgarian midfielder to play in the top flight. Martin Petrov of course offered stunning trickery from out wide that no Bulgarian Prem star has replicated since. Bulgaria is not the strongest football nation but it has still made a lasting impression on the greatest league in the world. 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria