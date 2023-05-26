Vucic raised the Combat Readiness of the Army and ordered the Serbs to March towards Kosovo

The President of Serbia and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Aleksandar Vucic, signed an order to increase the combat readiness of the units of the Serbian Army to the highest level and ordered them to immediately move in the direction of the administrative line with Kosovo and Metohija, reported on Friday afternoon the Belgrade " Telegraph".

According to the publication, Vucic decided on this move "because of the violence that Albin Kurti's special police are using against the Serbian people in Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic." The Serbian head of state has asked NATO to urgently stop the violence against Serbs in Kosovo.

Minutes after the announcement of the heightened combat readiness, Defense Minister Milos Vucevic confirmed that Vucic's order was already being implemented and added that the situation in Kosovo was dramatic.

"Everything that President Vucic has been warning for days and weeks that Pristina is hastening even more in escalating and implementing terror against the Serbian community, above all in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija, and has attracted the attention of the international community and mediators in the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade, unfortunately, it turned out to be true," Vucevic told TV Pink.

"Somebody needs to understand that what Albin Kurti is doing is leading us to red lines, leading us to a complete collapse of dialogue, leading us to an escalation on the ground," Vucevic said.

Vucevic said that the Ministry of Defense, i.e. the Serbian Armed Forces, will carry out the order of the President of the Republic and do what is expected of the Serbian Armed Forces to be where it is most difficult to defend the freedom and independence of the Republic of Serbia, the freedom of all its citizens, the right to life, the right to property of all its citizens.

Belgrade's defense minister accused authorities in Pristina of wanting to "carry out the complete ethnic cleansing, above all of the compact Serb community" in northern Kosovo

