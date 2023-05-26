Representative of Bulgaria’s Ministry of the Interior will be allowed by South Africa to the Investigation into “Karo’s” Murder

The Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that a representative of the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior will be admitted by the authorities in the Republic of South Africa to the investigation into the case of the wanted by Interpol Krasimir Kamenov - Karo, who was killed yesterday along with three other people in Cape Town.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev assured that since yesterday morning the Ministry of Internal Affairs is doing everything necessary to obtain information regarding the murder of Krasimir Kamenov - Karo. He added that some time ago the Ministry of the Interior indicated the whereabouts of Kamenov to the authorities in South Africa, but absolutely no action was taken.

"On the occasion of the murder of Krasimir Kamenov - Karo, his wife and 2 other persons, which was in South Africa, I would like to make some clarifications. Already in the morning, the Ministry of the Interior took action to acquire all the information on this case through official channels, with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are currently in communication with the authorities in South Africa. We are confident that our representative will be allowed on site to familiarize himself with the situation and the progress of the investigation. We are confident that we will be able to obtain all available information regarding this investigation".

The interior minister also commented on the leaked recordings, as well as the comments of certain politicians, that it is possible that they were made by the services. Demerdzhiev said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not engage in eavesdropping, recording, or surveillance, but only in investigation and when there is evidence for this.

"Since there have been some speculations in the media about illegal actions of the services, I want to state very clearly that I strongly hope that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is not targeted in this direction, because the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not allow itself to either eavesdrop or record, nor to monitor anyone illegally, nor will it allow itself to do so. The Ministry of Internal Affairs only investigates criminals when we have enough information about crimes committed. Unfortunately, sometimes these people turn out to have other positions and functions or public qualities, but this does not concern us in any way," Demerdzhiev pointed out and added:

"And one more thing I want to state clearly: the Ministry of Internal Affairs will neither participate in wars between representatives of individual institutions and take sides in such conflicts, nor will it participate in wars between politicians and representatives of other institutions. What we are doing and will continue to do is to strictly protect the rights and legitimate interests of Bulgarian citizens and to make every effort to ensure order and legality in the country".

