Kiril Petkov: We are observing the Coordination of the Pro-Russian Forces in Bulgaria

"Today were confirmed the things we warned you about yesterday. Apparently, the possibility of forming a regular government to reform the services and bring Bulgaria into Schengen is the main reason for today's attack". This was stated by the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov at a briefing in the parliament.

According to him, since the morning it has been observed a coordination of the pro-Russian forces in Bulgaria, including on the part of "Vazrazhdane" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

"It is an important fact that the head of SANS provided security for a regular deputy last night at 10:00 p.m. SANS never guards individuals because it does not have such powers. SANS guards only strategic objects. Has Radostin Vassilev become a strategic object for SANS? The President, does he know about these midnight conversations between the head of SANS and this MP? Is it possible that in this conversation someone stopped the release of all the recordings that were prepared?" asked Kiril Petkov.

He also emphasized that national security is Bulgaria's responsibility and an important part of Bulgarian sovereignty. No other country can influence us on what conclusion we will draw in future reforms.

"Every candidate that we will propose for future appointments in the services, we will insist that he has a clean past, that he was not part of a criminal group in Bulgaria or Europe, and that he was not an agent of an enemy country or State Security. We have not agreed with any embassy on the proposal for any of the services up to this point, but with the final appointments, as well as part of the legal procedures, we will inform the partner services within the framework of our obligations as members of the EU and NATO," explained Petkov.

According to him, no one can influence our strong desire to reform the services and for the formation of a regular government, which will free the leadership of the Bulgarian services from long-standing dependencies. He also asked why the president continues to delay the handing over of the second term and whether this is synchronized with today's press conference.

Kiril Petkov called on every awake citizen to listen in full to the meeting of the National Council of "We Continue the Change" and to be sure that all the members of the party are in a difficult situation because the country is in such a situation and that they have not given up helping Bulgaria and being a normal European country with a fair court, prosecution, an equal member of Schengen and the Eurozone, regardless of whether after achieving these goals they will govern or not.

Today, Radostin Vassilev announced that he is leaving the parliamentary group of the WCC-DB because he does not agree with a government with GERB. He released a recording he claimed was from the National Council of "We Continue the Change" which was broadcast online last Sunday. In it, a person whom Vassilev claims is Kiril Petkov explains that they will "launder" Boyko Borissov. That the government is synchronizing actions with foreign embassies, that EC President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the Eurozone rules will be circumvented. Also - that as long as Boyko Borissov is afraid of Geshev there will be a government.

Last night, the WCC-DB announced that Vassilev was preparing to release fabricated recordings of conversations with MPs from the coalition, as according to the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov, the services, the "deep state", are behind this, with the aim of failing a future government.

