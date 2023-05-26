In April: Bulgarians Traveled the most to Neighboring Countries

The trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad in April were 675 thousand, or 14.3% more than those registered in April 2022, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Travels for the purpose of tourism are growing the most - by 30.5%.

The largest number of trips by Bulgarian citizens were made to:

Turkey - 183.7 thousand,

Greece - 143.9 thousand,

Romania - 51.3 thousand,

Serbia - 49.7 thousand,

Germany - 33.9 thousand

The largest relative share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad in April 2023 was made up of trips with other purposes (visiting, studying, attending cultural and sports events) - 46.3%, followed by those for the purpose of rest and excursion - 33.0 %, and for official purposes - 20.7%.

During the month, the number of visits by foreign citizens to Bulgaria was 784.4 thousand, or by 21.4% more compared to April 2022. An increase was registered in all monitored targets. Transit crossings through the country are 36.7% (287.9 thousand) of all visits by foreign citizens to Bulgaria.

The share of citizens from the European Union is 50.3% and reaches 394.9 thousand, with the largest number of visits by citizens from Romania - 41.4% and Greece - 26.1%.

The visits of citizens from the "Other European countries" group are 315.5 thousand, or 40.2% of all visits to Bulgaria. The largest number of visits were registered from Turkey - 150.8 thousand, or 47.8% of the visits in this group.

The most visits to Bulgaria in April were from citizens of:

Romania - 163.5 thousand,

Turkey - 150.8 thousand,

Greece - 103.2 thousand,

Ukraine - 60.1 thousand,

Serbia - 46.5 thousand,

Germany - 36.9 thousand

The share of visits with other purposes - 52.7%, followed by visits for the purpose of rest and excursion - 33.6%, and with business purposes - 13.7%.

/NSI