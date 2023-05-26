Bulgaria: "Vazrazhdane" will file a Report against Petkov and Vassilev for Treason
"Vazrazhdane" will file a report to the chief prosecutor against Kiril Petkov and Asen Vasilev for treason. The reason is the alleged synchronization of the appointments of heads of national service with a foreign embassy, which Kostadin Kostadinov interprets as the American one.
From "Vazrazhdane" they want a hearing of the heads of the services, they believe that a coup d'état is underway.
Earlier today, Radostin Vassilev presented to the media an online recording of the National Council of "We cCntinue the change". On the recording, Kiril Petkov explains that they will "launder" Boyko Borissov and this is part of the agreement. That the government is synchronizing with foreign embassies, that EC President Ursula von der Leyen has said she circumvented the rules for the Eurozone. Also, that as long as Boyko is afraid of Geshev, there will be a government.
