MP from WCC-DB Left the Party and Released a Compromising Recording with Kiril Petkov

Radostin Vassilev left the WCC-DB parliamentary group. He presented an online recording of the National Council of "We Continue the Change". On the recording, Kiril Petkov explains that "they will 'launder' Boyko Borissov and this is part of the agreement. That the government is synchronizing actions with foreign embassies, that the President of the EC Ursula von der Leyen said that she bypassed the rules for the Eurozone. Also - while Boyko is afraid from Geshev, there will be a government. That GERB is a marketing enemy and not a real enemy. All this is a betrayal of the state," Vassilev said and emphasized that he has no desire to be a minister in the government with GERB.

The former breakaway MP from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) also stated that he wanted to reassure Kiril Petkov that there were no recordings from bedrooms and apartments.

The claims that recordings were made in the group, Radostin Vassilev described as "complete lies".

"No one made such recordings either in the group room or in the headquarters. This is not true. Mr. Petkov was quite frightened by other recordings that I do not have. They are in the yellow sphere. I have not voted for Rosen Zhelyazkov, because I cannot vote for a representative of GERB. We will probably witness a coalition government in a few days," Radostin Vassilev also stated and emphasized that there is an alternative.

Radostin Vassilev explained that totally diametrically opposed projects, under some mysterious form, which he characterized as a deep state, are brought together by structures that have no common interests, with an ulterior motive.

"We have spoken dozens of times with Kiril Petkov without GERB in power, now they will have ministers, deputy ministers, regional governors. The truth is very ugly and costs the end of the existence of WCC-DB as a project", noted Radostin Vassilev and presented an online recording of the National Council of "We Continue the Change".

"This is not a secret recording. The real backroom management is the coalition between GERB-SDS and WCC-DB, which coalition I deeply hope will not happen. They are either holding Petkov with something or he is very greedy", said Vassilev.

On the recording of a conversation between Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev, it is clear that some of the future key positions - SANS, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, National Assembly - have been approved by the embassies.

"As of today, Borissov said that he does not want to have a chief prosecutor. We can make ourselves interesting on television about gentlemen's agreements," Kiril Petkov stated during the recording.

Radostin Vassilev announced that he had security since last night, as he was called by SANS.

"There Is Such a People" are some 11 people who uncomplainingly support GERB and are ready for anything to participate in power. A coalition is about to be formed between "We Continue the Change", "Democratic Bulgaria" and GERB. I cannot support such a coalition, I will vote against it and leave the WCC-DB parliamentary group because it is a betrayal of a huge part of the Bulgarian voters who voted confidence in "We Continue the Change", added Radostin Vassilev.

In his words, WCC should have been the only barrier to GERB's pursuit of power.

"This dance will grow into an embrace of interests. WCC is interested in consuming the executive power at any cost with a million excuses - the constitutional reform is a delusion, the probability of not having a budget as well", added Radostin Vassilev and noted that there are powerful people behind the scenes.

Radostin Vassilev gave a press conference on the occasion of the agreement between WCC-DB and GERB-SDS to form an expert government with a rotating prime minister. Vassilev announced the press conference on social networks yesterday with the call "Court and prison for Boyko Borsisov and the robbers of Bulgaria!".

According to the WCC-DB, Vassilev was preparing to release fabricated recordings of conversations with MPs from the coalition at the press conference. Last night, the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov stated that the services, the "deep state" are behind this, with the aim of failing a future government.

Radostin Vassilev was the minister of sports from "There Is Such a People" in the "Petkov" cabinet, but broke away from the party at the end of the 47th parliament.

At the end of April, he was asked for immunity for threatening MP Hristinka Ivanova to leave Slavi Trifonov's group and join the TISP separatists in the 47th National Assembly.

Hristo Ivanov after Radostin Vassilev's briefing: I urge you not to succumb to this yellow spectacle

"Obviously, the goal is to throw Bulgaria again into elections that will decide absolutely nothing. My appeal is that we do not succumb to this yellow spectacle that he is trying to create". This was said by the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov after Radostin Vassilev's briefing, at which he played a recording from the National Council of "We Continue the Change". In the recording, according to Vassilev, Kiril Petkov explains that they will 'launder'/'wash up' Boyko Borissov. That the government is synchronizing with foreign embassies, that Ursula von der Leyen has said that the Eurozone rules will be circumvented and that while Boyko is afraid of Geshev, there will be a government.

According to Hristo Ivanov, all people in Bulgaria understand that there is a need for a government and they will continue to work for it. He said that this decision is difficult to make because it is a matter of very complex discussions.

As for whether there are consultations with embassies for a cabinet, Ivanov stated that he personally did not have such conversations and could not interpret the words of Vassilev.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television