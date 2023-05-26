Maxim Behar - "Best PR Professional in the World" at the IPRCCA International Awards

The prestigious competition registered nominations from a total of 700 participants from all over the world

Maxim Behar has been named 'World's Best PR Professional' by the International Jury at the PR and Corporate Communications Awards - IPRCCA 2022. Behar is the CEO of leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., as well as President of the Association of the World Communication Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The award was presented at a special live ceremony in New Delhi at the IPRCCC International Forum, organized by public communications authority exchange4media.

As well as a leading communications expert with over 30 years of experience, Behar is the former President and current Director of international development of the world's most influential PR organization ICCO. He was also elected as a member of the advisory board of one of the most influential European universities, ENGAGE.EU. Behar is the author of one of the best PR books out there - The Global PR Revolution. Maxim Behar is also the only Bulgarian inscribed on the ICCO Wall of Fame, and among his many honors are the "Best PR Professional in Europe" awards for 2020 and 2022 from the most authoritative publication for public communications in the world PRWeek.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the IPRCCA 2022 Jury for this high recognition. It is not only an honor for me personally, but also a recognition of the hard work of my entire team at M3 Communications Group, Inc., with whom we have been revolutionizing PR for 28 years. This award is another incentive to continue to develop and offer the best service to our customers", commented Maxim Behar, CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.

The winners of this year's 13th edition of the IPRCCA 2022 awards are selected by a jury composed of internationally proven experts in the industry. The prestigious competition registered nominations from a total of 700 participants from all over the world.

Detailed information about the contest and the winners can be found here.

As part of the conference accompanying the IPRCCA 2022 Awards Ceremony, Maxim Behar took part online as a keynote speaker and delivered an inspiring lecture on "The Evolution of Modern PR". The event attracted the attention of leading experts and business leaders in the field of public communications. You can watch the lecture here.

About Maxim Behar:

Maxim Behar is a globally renowned PR expert, entrepreneur, journalist, diplomat, and Harvard Kennedy School graduate. He is the founder and CEO of the Bulgarian leading PR company M3 Communication Group, Inc., partner of the world's largest PR corporation Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Maxim is a former ICCO President, currently serving as ICCO International Growth Chair. He was appointed as International Fellow of PRCA, President of the World Communications Forum Association in Davos, Switzerland, and Advisory Board Member of one of the most influential European universities ENGAGE.EU. He has been inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London and awarded many titles, among them Best PR Professional in Europe for 2020 and 2022 by PR Week, Global CEO of the Year by The International Stevie Awards, and Communicator of the Decade by the Indian Association of Business Communications. His book The Global PR Revolution was ranked among the Top 100 Best PR Books of All Time by Book Authority and made a bestselling record among new PR books on Amazon. Bulgarian born he considers himself a global citizen.

/M3 Communications Group, Inc

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg