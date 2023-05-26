Bulgaria: New Bomb Threats sent to Schools in Sofia - Author says he is a Russian Nationalist

Society » INCIDENTS | May 26, 2023, Friday // 11:28
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: New Bomb Threats sent to Schools in Sofia - Author says he is a Russian Nationalist 35 SEU "Dobri Voynikov"

A new email threatening to plant bombs in the capital's school buildings was sent just after 8 a.m. this morning, bTV reported.

According to the information, among the threatened schools is 35 SEU "Dobri Voynikov", which was checked by the police, without finding anything worrisome.

The message with the same content was sent to dozens of educational institutions in Sofia. The author of the email states that he is a "Russian nationalist" and is "extremely dissatisfied with Bulgaria's policy towards Russia".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb threats, sofia, schools, Russian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria