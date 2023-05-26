Bulgaria: New Bomb Threats sent to Schools in Sofia - Author says he is a Russian Nationalist
A new email threatening to plant bombs in the capital's school buildings was sent just after 8 a.m. this morning, bTV reported.
According to the information, among the threatened schools is 35 SEU "Dobri Voynikov", which was checked by the police, without finding anything worrisome.
The message with the same content was sent to dozens of educational institutions in Sofia. The author of the email states that he is a "Russian nationalist" and is "extremely dissatisfied with Bulgaria's policy towards Russia".
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Car Crash with Migrants near Sofia
- » Bulgaria: A Man Died after being Hit by a Freight Train in Kazanlak
- » Bulgaria: A 12-year-old Child caught Driving at 120 km/h on Trakia Highway
- » Bulgaria: A 29-year-old Man Died in a Car Crash - An Injured Baby is in a Hospital
- » Bulgaria: A Tram hit a Car in Sofia early in the morning
- » Bulgaria: A Young Driver Killed a Cyclist last night