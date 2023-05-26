Bulgaria: DPS proposes the Convening of a Grand National Assembly

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) proposes convening a Grand National Assembly to vote on changes to the Constitution. This was announced by the movement at a briefing on the sidelines of the parliament.

"We are witnessing a total collapse of statehood. Everything that is happening is very unfortunate. Everything is falling apart. Not a single power under the constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria functions normally - neither the legislative, nor the executive, nor the judiciary. Everyone records everyone and distributes all kinds of compromising materials. Just imagine how we look in the eyes of our NATO and EU allies. We looked like a cartoon state," said DPS leader Mustafa Karadaiy.

He pointed out that currently the violators of human rights in the country are being made moralists and moral judges. And real deep reforms cannot be carried out without changes in the Constitution.

"That's why we propose restructuring the state by convening a Grand National Assembly", Karadaiy added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg