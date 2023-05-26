Bulgaria: DPS proposes the Convening of a Grand National Assembly
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) proposes convening a Grand National Assembly to vote on changes to the Constitution. This was announced by the movement at a briefing on the sidelines of the parliament.
"We are witnessing a total collapse of statehood. Everything that is happening is very unfortunate. Everything is falling apart. Not a single power under the constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria functions normally - neither the legislative, nor the executive, nor the judiciary. Everyone records everyone and distributes all kinds of compromising materials. Just imagine how we look in the eyes of our NATO and EU allies. We looked like a cartoon state," said DPS leader Mustafa Karadaiy.
He pointed out that currently the violators of human rights in the country are being made moralists and moral judges. And real deep reforms cannot be carried out without changes in the Constitution.
"That's why we propose restructuring the state by convening a Grand National Assembly", Karadaiy added.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » After the Recordings: The Leadership of GERB will Analyze the New Political Situation
- » Kiril Petkov: We are observing the Coordination of the Pro-Russian Forces in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: "Vazrazhdane" will file a Report against Petkov and Vassilev for Treason
- » MP from WCC-DB Left the Party and Released a Compromising Recording with Kiril Petkov
- » Bulgaria’s Candidate PM: We see attempts from all Sides to Block a possible Government
- » Bulgaria’s President: For us both the Russian and the Ukrainian People are Equally Close