Bulgaria’s Candidate PM: We see attempts from all Sides to Block a possible Government

"We are seeing attempts from all sides to block the government. I think it is clear that there are reasons for this," the candidate for prime minister from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" Nikolay Denkov told journalists in the parliament.

According to him, the division is big where Bulgaria will go in the coming years and the stake is high. "What Mr. Petkov said is clear enough," Denkov pointed out.

"Let's see what Radostin Vassilev will say today. As far as I know, he boasted that he has institutions and people from the criminal contingent with him who are interested in this. We will try as much as we can to calmly pass these obstacles. I think that Mrs. Gabriel also wants to see the final result", said Acad. Denkov.

He also touched on the votes in the legal committee from yesterday. "GERB-SDS said that they would adopt the 'Krum Laws', but yesterday in a legal committee part of the texts were mutilated. It is very important to see how this part will develop. If we start replacing the texts, we start voting laws that will not achieve real judicial reform, then I don't know if I would like to continue in this direction. This is much more important than the ministerial posts", explained Denkov.

