Qatargate suspect Eva Kaili has been Released

Greek MEP Eva Kaili, a suspect in connection with the "Qatargate" scandal, has been released from house arrest, AFP reported.

This happened after the Belgian prosecutor in the case allowed the removal of the electronic bracelet from the former vice-president of the European Parliament. The spokesman for the prosecutor's office said that this measure is no longer necessary to continue the investigation.

Kaili was detained in Brussels in December 2022. She was released from pre-trial detention in mid-April and placed under house arrest with an electronic bracelet. Now the MEP is free under judicial control.

Surveillance measures for two other suspects in the case of alleged corruption in the European Parliament were already lifted this month. These are the Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella, who, like Kylie, maintains that he is innocent, as well as her partner Francesco Giorgi. He is and was a parliamentary assistant to Pier Antonio Panzeri - a former Italian MEP who is a central figure in the case.

Panzeri continues to wear an electronic bracelet, notes AFP.

Tarabella was spotted in the middle of the week in the EP, Politico writes. He participated in a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Fisheries.

The arrests were made over alleged corruption that is believed to have benefited Qatar and Morocco. At least six suspects have been charged with participating in a criminal organization and money laundering.

