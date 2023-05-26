COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 108 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
108 are the newly registered cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, with 2,364 tests performed.
280 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus, of which 31 are in intensive care units. 5 people died from the infection.
During the past 24 hours, 19 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.
/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal
