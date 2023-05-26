Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow for significant Thunderstorms and Hail Conditions in 5 areas

A yellow code for significant rainfall with thunder and hail conditions has been announced for today in the areas of: Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte and Razgrad. In some areas, rainfall amounts will reach 30-35 mm.

Already in the morning, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be precipitation, temporarily intense and accompanied by thunder in some places. There will also be hail. Winds will be light, but will pick up during thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 26°C, in Sofia - around 22°C.

Along the Black Sea, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will begin to develop before noon and it will rain, in more places along the northern coast. There will also be thunder. A light wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures - between 19°C and 22°C. The temperature of the sea water is 16°-18°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

Cumulus-rain clouds will also develop in the mountains and there will be brief showers and thunderstorms. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 8°C.

During the weekend, the air mass over the country will remain unstable. Cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in many places throughout the country there will be precipitation, in some areas temporarily intense, with thunder, hail is also possible. The wind will be from the northeast, weak, in the eastern regions - moderate. Maximum temperatures will be between 20°C and 25°C.

On Monday and Tuesday before noon there will be more sunny hours, and after noon cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop again, but in fewer places and mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions it will rain and thunder. Temperatures will rise slightly.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology