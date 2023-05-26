A Security Expert pointed out that Kamenov's Murder was Not Typical of the Bulgarian Crime World

“A murder involving the target's family is not typical of Bulgarian crime. There is only one exception from Burgas”. This is what the security expert Tihomir Bezlov told the National Television on the occasion of the shooting of Krasimir Kamenov - Karo yesterday in South Africa.

According to the official information from the local police, four people of Bulgarian origin, apparently aged between 40 and 50 years, were shot dead in a suburb of Cape Town. BBC reported that these were Kamenov, his wife, a security guard and a housekeeper.

Bezlov stated that there are hypotheses that are related to Bulgaria, but also those that are related to South Africa and global criminal networks.

"Very little is known about the case. There is very limited cooperation in South Africa," he pointed out. According to him, his murder could also be explained by his involvement in local cocaine rings, as there were suspicions that he was an informant for the South African police.

Bezlov stated that Kamenov is the successor of the Bulgarian criminal organization “VIS-2”.

"After the murder of Georgi Iliev, the main interesting assets of VIS were placed under the control of Karo and his colleague from the group," said Bezlov.

He added that the prosecution's accusation of Kamenov's participation in the murder of a policeman as an instigator has high credibility. This showed a clash in Kamenov's structure. He was charged in absentia by the prosecutor's office with murder, threat of murder and extortion. According to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, he is the guarantor of the murder of Lyubomir Ivanov, a former employee of the Ministry of the Interior.

Bezlov summarized that when there is long political instability in Bulgaria, problems with organized crime arise.

