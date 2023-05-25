Armenia recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on mutual recognition of territorial integrity. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.
The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the resolution of the territorial dispute between the two countries during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow today, TASS reported. Aliyev added that Armenia has recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan and therefore there is a possibility of a peace agreement.
"On the other hand, I would like to confirm Armenia's readiness to unblock all transport and economic links in the region and communications that pass through Armenian territory," Pashinyan added, quoted by Interfax.
Opening the council meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the meeting planned later today with Pashinyan and Aliyev, "we will be able to agree on what is clearly in the sphere of economic development interests of both Azerbaijan and of Armenia".
