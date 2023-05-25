Wanted by Interpol Bulgarian Krasimir Kamenov-Karo was Murdered in South Africa

Krasimir Kamenov-Karo, wanted by Bulgaria at the request of Interpol, was shot dead early this morning in Cape Town, South Africa. Besides him, according to initial information, three more people were killed. Local media in the Republic of South Africa claimed that the dead were two men and two women between the ages of 40 and 50. Their bodies were found this morning. Around 8:20 a.m. All four were shot.

Krasimir Kamenov - Karo was accused in absentia by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office as a guarantor of the murder of Lyubomir Ivanov - a former employee of the Ministry of the Interior, who was shot dead in Sofia at the beginning of 2022. Karo also appeared in tapes previously released by prosecutors in which he was heard arranging to discredit senior police chiefs and magistrates.

The businessman was declared wanted by an Interpol red notice at the request of the Bulgarian authorities due to suspicions of threats to murder, extortion and murder.

A spokesman for the South African police, quoted by the local edition TimesLive, reported four victims of a shooting in Constantia - a suburb of Cape Town.

According to the South African website Thesouthafrican.com, in Constantia, an affluent suburb of Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday morning, May 25, four dead bodies were found, the victims having been shot.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Andre Trout told said that the four bodies were found at around 08:20 a.m. local time. The victims - two women and two men - are between 40 and 50 years old and are believed to be of Bulgarian origin.

"Police were called to the crime scene after the bodies were found," Trout said.

The motives for the mass killing in Constantia are yet to be established.

Forensic experts for serious crimes will work on the case. Crime scene experts were still examining the scene of the killing as of 12:35 p.m. local time on Thursday, the South African newspaper added, with police releasing footage of the scene.

The Bulgarian Embassy in South Africa confirmed the murder of four people in Cape Town

The Bulgarian Embassy in South Africa has confirmed the killing of four people in Cape Town, who are believed to be Bulgarian citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, without naming the victims.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in the Republic of South Africa informs about the murder of four people in Cape Town, who are believed to be Bulgarian citizens.

Until now, official information from the relevant authorities in the country of accreditation has not been received in the Bulgarian representation abroad, which has established and maintains operational contact with the competent authorities and services.

The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in the Republic of South Africa is looking for information in an official manner from the authorities in the country and will forward it to the competent authorities in Bulgaria as soon as it is received.

Any information received from our embassy in the Republic of South Africa is transferred in operational order to the Ministry of Home Affairs under jurisdiction."

Geshev on Karo's murder: We are going back to mafia times

Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev commented on the news of the murder of Krasimir Kamenov - Karo with the words "we are returning to the times of the mafia".

Geshev came to the National Assembly for the meeting of the legal commission, which will discuss the mechanism for the investigation of the chief prosecutor in the second reading.

He confirmed again that he has no intention of resigning and that he will serve out his mandate "in the name of the Bulgarian citizens".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg