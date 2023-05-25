Ninova: BSP will be in Opposition to a Cabinet created by WCC-DB and GERB-SDS

"The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will be the opposition to a cabinet nominated by 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB) and GERB-SDS." This was stated by the leader of the socialist party, Kornelia Ninova.

According to her, this is an unprincipled coalition that shows no interest in the real problems of the people:

"No, we will not support such a cabinet if it is formed. We remain in opposition. We believe that this is one of the biggest political betrayals in the last years of Bulgarian political history. 'We Continue the Change' were created to change the model of the previous behind-the-scenes rulers and a parallel state and instead of, to use the president's words, 'stick out,' it turned out to be 'stick in'. It's a rotating coalition of omerta. They're just going to have each other's backs. We've seen that they've already given a request that they will not vote on the immunity of any MP", said the leader of BSP.

