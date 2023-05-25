Bulgaria: GERB requested more Ministers in the "Denkov" project cabinet

GERB have requested that more of their ministers be included in the "Denkov" draft cabinet, in which only the name of Mariya Gabriel as the future Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs has been announced. This was confirmed by the candidate for prime minister from WCC-DB Nikolay Denkov after a question from the National Radio, specifying that they are not inclined to comply. At the same time, Denkov stated that the negotiations with GERB-SDS are going normally:

“Normal! A little patience. We have to finish, have the whole list. We will announce it. It has to go through the national councils.

Of course, there is a desire (from GERB), but we have certain rules. We have agreed that this list will be broadcast by us. After that, if there are changes, as mentioned, they must be approved by both parties."

It is still not clear when the second exploratory mandate for forming a government will be handed out, Nikolay Denkov added to journalists in the parliament.

A meeting of the national leadership of "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria", which is part of the "Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, will decide whether to support the rotating government, leader Atanas Atanasov announced:

"We will make a decision, we will announce it, but of course, we will meet the expectations of the huge part of the Bulgarian population to make efforts to have a government. We will definitely do it."

