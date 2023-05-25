The Ukrainian Orthodox Church is moving to a new calendar with a decision of the Synod, Ukrinform reported, citing BBC Ukraine.

"The Orthodox Church of Ukraine - the most popular religious organization in the country, has approved the complete transition to the new calendar," an official announcement states.

From September 1, 2023, most Ukrainian Christians will start celebrating religious holidays according to the new calendar. Christmas will be celebrated on December 25 instead of January 7, St. Nicholas Day will be celebrated on December 6 instead of December 19, Epiphany - on January 6 instead of January 18.

The dates for celebrating Easter and some other holidays will remain unchanged.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church also decided to switch to another calendar.

