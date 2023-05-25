Bulgaria: Car Crash with Migrants near Sofia

A car crash with migrants near Sofia, there are several injured, Nova TV reported.

The incident happened near Chelopechene at 09:00 a.m. in the morning.

The police chased the migrants and the car they were in crashed. The driver fled.

There are four migrants injured today in the accident, who were admitted to the SU of UMBAL 'St. Anna"-Sofia AD.

The first (born in 1985) has a broken pubis and a femur fracture.

The second (born in 1997) has a broken collarbone.

The third (born in 1987) is in the most serious condition. He has combined trauma (fractured ribs, pneumothorax, fractured scapula and clavicle).

All three are placed in KAIL (resuscitation)!

The fourth (born in 2001) has a chest injury, was not hospitalized and was discharged for home treatment.

