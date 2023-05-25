“Democratic Bulgaria” will announce its Decision after the End of Negotiations on the Future Cabinet with GERB
"Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) will announce its final decision only after the negotiations on the formation of a regular cabinet and the presentation of the staff of the future Council of Ministers have been completed. This was commented by Hristo Ivanov, one of the leaders in the "We Continue the Change"-"Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) union.
However, he warned that no surprises should be expected, as they are convinced of the need for a government with a second mandate, but still refuse to send their representatives to it, as they believe that the future ministers should have an expert profile.
"Our recommendation and our preference was for a cabinet format that was completely neutral and expert, but we understand that it will be essential to have a government. So our most likely decision will be that we will not be involved with our political representatives, but we will give political support in the parliament. But the final decision will be made by us and, as far as I understand, by the other colleagues from 'Democratic Bulgaria' when we see the final composition," said Ivanov.
