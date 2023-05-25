Bulgaria: Former PM Borissov was Interrogated at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office

The interrogation of GERB leader Boyko Borissov at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office in the "Barcelonagate" case has ended. On leaving the building on "Cherkovna" Street, the politician and his lawyer Menko Menkov were laconic.

"I just want to thank people for being empathetic to me and what is happening. We will not comment on anything, because nothing is different".

"Now we are going to the other interrogation - at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office. I have called the prosecutors, they are waiting for us, since the summonses were for the same hour. We are going to the Sofia Courthouse. There is nothing to worry about, let them do their job correctly. Mr. Borissov is there as a witness and the questions are the same as they were 2 years ago when he was interrogated. There is nothing new. There is no concern. Just some routine procedure. And the other is a check, it is not even a pre-trial proceeding".

GERB explained that no further comments will be made on the subject today.

However, before the interrogation, the deputies from the parliamentary group of GERB-SDS left the plenary hall in the Parliament and came to the prosecutor's office to support their leader. This obstructed the daily work in the National Assembly which will resume after the deputies return to the building.

