Society » HEALTH | May 25, 2023, Thursday // 08:56
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 122 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

122 are the newly registered cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, with 2,039 tests performed.

There are 279 hospitalized patients with coronavirus, of which 34 are in intensive care units.

The distribution of the sick by regions is: Blagoevgrad – 5; Burgas – 10; Varna – 2; Vratsa – 2; Gabrovo – 3; Dobrich – 5; Kyustendil – 1; Lovech – 2; Pazardzhik – 2; Pernik – 7; Pleven – 2; Plovdiv – 17; Rousse – 6; Silistra – 2; Sliven – 7; Smolyan – 3; Sofia city – 23; Stara Zagora – 7; Targovishte – 7; Haskovo – 4; Shumen – 2; Yambol – 3.

The national information system shows that there are 26,491 medical personnel diagnosed with the coronavirus in Bulgaria. A new case of another medical personnel was registered during the past 24 hours.

One person died. In the last 24 hours, 25 doses of vaccine against the infection have been administered.

