Weather in Bulgaria: Fog, Sun, Rain and Thunder today

In the morning hours, there will be reduced visibility in some places in the plains and valleys. It will be mostly sunny before noon, but around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be rain showers and thunderstorms in many places. A light northeast wind will blow. The minimum temperatures will be from 8°C to 14°C, and the maximum - between 21°C and 26°C, in Sofia - around 22°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop, but only in isolated places will it rain. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 21°-22°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 16°C to 18°C. The excitement of the sea will be weak.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains before noon. Around and after noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places there will be short-lived rain with thunder. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 17°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.

On Friday and during the weekend, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places throughout the country there will be precipitation and thunderstorms, in some areas - intense and significant in quantity, there will also be conditions for hail. Maximum temperatures will be between 20°C and 25°C.

During the first days of the new week, sunny weather will prevail. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop again, but only in isolated places it will rain, the probability of thunderstorms also decreases. Temperatures will rise slightly.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology