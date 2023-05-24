Vucic: More than 37,000 Illegal Weapons were handed over to Authorities in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that since May 8, more than 37,000 illegal weapons and explosive devices have been handed over to authorities. He added that he will fight for the return of the death penalty after the shootings in Belgrade and the municipality of Mladenovac, in which dozens of people were killed and injured, BGNES reported.

"We currently have more than 37,200 weapons and explosive devices found," Aleksandar Vucic told Serbian news agency RTS. He reminded that those who do not hand over the illegal weapons by June 8 will be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Vucic added that he will "fight politically in Europe and around the world" for the return of the death penalty, because "there is no other punishment for what happened in Belgrade, Malo Oraše and Dubon /Mladenovac municipality". "As long as I am president, I will fight with all my authority and all my power to get the maximum punishment, and as a citizen I will speak about it everywhere," he said.

On May 3, a 13-year-old boy opened fire at a school in the center of Belgrade. Ten people were killed, including eight children. Aleksandar Vucic stated that the shooter was placed in a psychiatric hospital because he could not bear criminal responsibility due to his age.

On the night of May 5, a 21-year-old man opened fire with an assault rifle in the municipality of Mladenovac. Eight people were killed and another 14 were injured. The shooter was arrested on May 5.

After these two cases, Aleksandar Vucic promised to disarm Serbia. The country will impose a two-year moratorium on the issuance of permits to carry firearms, as well as stricter rules on their storage.

