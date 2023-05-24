Japan has no plans to join NATO
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said his country has no plans to join NATO, but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.
Kishida's comments come after Japan's ambassador to the United States said earlier this month that the US-dominated military pact was planning an office in Tokyo, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.
"I am not aware of any decision" in NATO on the creation of an office, Kishida told parliament on Wednesday, adding that his country had no plans to join NATO as a "member or semi-member".
