Bulgaria: Illegal Migrants are detained near Vladaya after a Chase with the Police

11 illegal migrants from Syria were detained near Vladaya after a chase with the Bulgarian police last night.

Two Serbs were also detained - a driver and his companion, who were driving a van in which the migrants were.

They refused to stop at a police signal and a pursuit ensued. A little later, the two Serbs stopped and left the vehicle, abandoning the migrants, who were without identity documents.

After a short search, the police detained both Serbs.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

