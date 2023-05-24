Bulgaria: Illegal Migrants are detained near Vladaya after a Chase with the Police
11 illegal migrants from Syria were detained near Vladaya after a chase with the Bulgarian police last night.
Two Serbs were also detained - a driver and his companion, who were driving a van in which the migrants were.
They refused to stop at a police signal and a pursuit ensued. A little later, the two Serbs stopped and left the vehicle, abandoning the migrants, who were without identity documents.
After a short search, the police detained both Serbs.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Six People were detained after a Mass Fight in in Kardzhali - A Girl was Injured
- » Bulgaria: A Ukrainian was Detained for Migrant Trafficking in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: The Prosecutor's Office forbade the disclosure of Details on the Explosion against Geshev
- » Bulgaria: Authorities are Investigating reported Violence against the 4-month-old Baby in Vidin
- » Bulgaria: 27 Illegal Migrants were Detained in an Apartment in Sofia
- » A Human Trafficking Network has been Neutralized on the territory of Bulgaria and Germany