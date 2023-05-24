Bulgaria: Illegal Migrants are detained near Vladaya after a Chase with the Police

May 24, 2023
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Illegal Migrants are detained near Vladaya after a Chase with the Police @Pixabay

11 illegal migrants from Syria were detained near Vladaya after a chase with the Bulgarian police last night.

Two Serbs were also detained - a driver and his companion, who were driving a van in which the migrants were.

They refused to stop at a police signal and a pursuit ensued. A little later, the two Serbs stopped and left the vehicle, abandoning the migrants, who were without identity documents.

After a short search, the police detained both Serbs.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

Tags: migrants, Vladaya, police, Serbs
