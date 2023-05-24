Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is entering the US Presidential Race
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, is entering the presidential race. His wife Casey posted a video on Twitter that launched his campaign.
DeSantis has been considered Donald Trump's main rival for the Republican Party's presidential nomination. The former president calls his running mate "Ron DeSanctimonius".
The new candidate and the current head of state are at odds on a number of issues, including COVID vaccines, abortion and the rights of people with non-traditional sexual orientations. President Biden called DeSantis "Donald Trump reincarnated."
Florida's governor was re-elected to office in November with a commanding lead over the Democratic nominee.
America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/lWNQ3DIXgp— Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 23, 2023
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The European Commission recommended Bulgaria to Reduce the Projected Budget Deficit
- » Day 455 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Prigozhin prophesied a new October Revolution in Russia
- » Vucic: More than 37,000 Illegal Weapons were handed over to Authorities in Serbia
- » Japan has no plans to join NATO
- » ECHR: Romania must Legalize Same-Sex Marriages
- » Orban: Ukraine cannot Win the War with Russia