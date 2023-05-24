Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is entering the US Presidential Race

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, is entering the presidential race. His wife Casey posted a video on Twitter that launched his campaign.

DeSantis has been considered Donald Trump's main rival for the Republican Party's presidential nomination. The former president calls his running mate "Ron DeSanctimonius".

The new candidate and the current head of state are at odds on a number of issues, including COVID vaccines, abortion and the rights of people with non-traditional sexual orientations. President Biden called DeSantis "Donald Trump reincarnated."

Florida's governor was re-elected to office in November with a commanding lead over the Democratic nominee.

America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/lWNQ3DIXgp — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 23, 2023

