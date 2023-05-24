Bulgarians Celebrate May 24 - Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Literature and Culture
Today, May 24, Bulgarians celebrate the Day of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture, and of Slavic literature.
The holiday will be marked with solemn celebrations throughout the country.
The day of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture, and of Slavic literature will be celebrated with events throughout Bulgaria.
In Sofia, the celebrations will begin with a solemn procession at 10:30 a.m. from the Ministry of Education and Science, which will be joined by President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova.
The solemn ceremony in front of the monument of the holy brothers in front of the "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" National Library will start at 11 a.m.
On the occasion of May 24, all municipal museums and galleries will have free entry. Another holiday initiative is planned, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced:
"At 11 o'clock a very exciting holiday starts on Slaveykov Square. There will be meetings with writers, a children's workshop, a literary workshop, a book market. I want to congratulate all people involved in education, culture, science with this exciting holiday. let's wish them to continue to lead us, because these are the most important values".
