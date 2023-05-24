COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 122 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
122 are the newly registered cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, with 2,039 tests performed.
There are 279 hospitalized patients with coronavirus, of which 34 are in intensive care units. One person died.
In the last 24 hours, 25 doses of vaccine against the infection have been administered.
/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal
