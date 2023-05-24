Weather in Bulgaria: Warmer with possibility of Rain Showers

The minimum temperatures today will be from 8°C to 14°C, and the maximum - between 23°C and 29°C.

It will be sunny before noon. After noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, and short-term rain will fall in many places there. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow.

Before noon, it will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and some rain will fall in many places. It will blow to a moderate wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 20°-23°C. The temperature of the sea water is 16°-17°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains before noon. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in places, mainly in the Rhodopes, Strandzha and Sakar, there will be short-term rain showers. A moderate north-easterly, northerly wind will blow in the higher parts. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.

Sunny weather will prevail on Thursday before noon. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in places in the country, it will rain and thunder. The wind will be from the northeast, weak, during the night hours it will subside. Maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, along the Black Sea 18°-21°C.

On Friday and Saturday, the air mass over the country will be highly unstable and cumulus-rain clouds will begin to develop before noon. The chance of localized heavy showers and thunderstorms increases, more widespread and more intense around and after noon. Hail is possible.

On Sunday, precipitation will decrease in scope and intensity, and thunderstorms are possible only in the Rilo-Rhodope region. The wind from the northeast will increase, more sensitively in the eastern areas.

Daytime temperatures during the weekend will drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology