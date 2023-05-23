Borissov: This is Not a Coalition but a Responsibility

"This is not called a coalition, but a responsibility", said GERB leader Boyko Borissov in Plovdiv, commenting on the proposal that Nikolay Denkov and Mariya Gabriel be prime ministers in rotation with the second mandate.

"I said very clearly that the negotiations are being conducted by Mariya Gabriel, whoever will be prime minister and deputy prime minister must have the self-confidence, knowledge, skill and authority to conduct the negotiations", Borissov pointed out in response to a question about how the negotiations for the cabinet continue today.

"I congratulate all those who have the courage and valor to pull the country out of the crisis which was caused by... you know who", the GERB leader also said.

"I call it the responsible behavior of diametrically opposed parties with 100% identical programs. And at the same time, with our egos behind us, we united to overcome the crisis. Otherwise, how to call this - new elections? The two stadiums in Plovdiv cost less than new elections. Six such stadiums have been lost in the last six elections".

"This is not a coalition, if it was, Kiril Petkov and I would be the two prime ministers", added Borissov.

"Government and everything else is currently the responsibility of Acad. Denkov and Mariya Gabriel, I cannot know the names of the ministers. We have given Gabriel 100% the right to compromise but to have a government. Since yesterday there have been violent attacks - this is a responsibility, not a coalition! The party is excited, their people (of WCC-DB) - too, but this is responsible behavior", added the GERB leader.

"On June 10, the money for salaries and pensions in the state will run out. And you ask me after 9 months what will happen - well, maybe in Plovdiv things will change", said Borissov in response to a journalist's question whether after 9 months the names of the ministers will change.

"There will be no country in June, what more can I explain", Borissov answered if there was no budget by the deadline. "That is why I insisted that Asen Vassilev be the Minister of Finance so that he could do what he planned. No kidding, we need a budget immediately, to complete the judicial reform, quickly - in a month, two - and when 3-4 good things happen, let's go to elections again. We will not fall in love", added the GERB leader.

