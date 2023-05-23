Bulgaria: Over 100 Publishing Houses will Participate in the Spring Book Fair in Sofia

For another year, the Spring Book Fair and the Sofia International Literary Festival for Children and Youth will take place in Sofia, Bulgaria. The largest book event will be held in front of the National Palace of Culture. The fair starts at 10:00 a.m. on May 29th (Monday) and will run until and including June 4th (Sunday).

The spring book fair will give its guests the opportunity to walk between 61 tents and get to know more than 100 different publishers. Opening hours of the exhibition are from 10:00 a.m. to 20:00 p.m. on weekdays and until 19:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All publishing houses that will participate in the Spring Book Fair, as well as a diagram of their locations, can be found here.

During the 7 days of the Fair, guests will be able to enjoy a rich cultural program with numerous premieres of new titles, as well as meetings with favorite authors. On the opening day, visitors will be able to meet Yulia Spiridonova, Svetoslav Donchev, Mihaela Ilieva and Hristo Karastoyanov. Gabriela Georgieva will premiere her debut novel "Escape to Home", Boyan Angelov will present her new collection of poems "Love me again", and Tsvetanka Elenkova will talk about her collection of essays and poems "The Displacement of Fear". Also, on the day of the opening, there will be a meeting with Satanasov - author and artist of the comic "BION".

During the festival, visitors will be able to meet Georgi Gospodinov, Zahari Karabashliev, Teodora Dimova, Todora Radeva, Radoslav Bimbalov and many other contemporary Bulgarian authors.

During the Spring Book Fair, there will be many special events for children. The latest children's books will be set aside in a special corner, and for Children's Day - June 1, the organizers have prepared a festive program. The day will start with a workshop for children and a children's book party, and then there will be meetings with the illustrator Petya Evlogieva and the writer Darina Shopova-Stancheva. The books "Stories from Tomorrow and Yesterday" by Hara Nurin and "Gyps" by Anna Woltz will also be presented.

The event is part of the Cultural Calendar of the Sofia Municipality for 2023 and is being implemented with the support of the National Culture Fund. After the fair in Sofia, Book Alley will be held in Gabrovo (June 8-11), Plovdiv (June 19-25) and Varna (July 28-August 6).

