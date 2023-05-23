Kostadinov: The Denkov-Gabriel Government will cause Damage to Bulgaria that will be Difficult to Recover

Politics | May 23, 2023, Tuesday // 13:08
Bulgaria: Kostadinov: The Denkov-Gabriel Government will cause Damage to Bulgaria that will be Difficult to Recover Leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov

According to the leader of the Political Party "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov, the government between GERB-SDS and WCC-DB will cause damage to Bulgaria that will be difficult to recover.

According to Kostadinov, the removal of Bulgartransgaz from the prohibition list for privatization and its sale to an American company is being prepared.

"The reason is one and it is very simple - the Americans are not stupid and they see that their political influence in Bulgaria is decreasing, their status here is eroding. As a result, they will do everything possible when we from 'Vazrazhdane' come to power, they want us to have nothing to manage in real terms. They will do everything necessary to get the state into debt, they are already putting us in a debt spiral," Kostadinov said.

