Bulgaria: A Man Died after being Hit by a Freight Train in Kazanlak
@BNT
A freight train hit and killed a man on the spot, shortly after the railway station in Kazanlak.
Trains in the area are stopped from moving.
The incident happened shortly after 8 o'clock this morning. The reasons for the tragedy are yet to be clarified.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian National Telelvision
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A 12-year-old Child caught Driving at 120 km/h on Trakia Highway
- » Bulgaria: A 29-year-old Man Died in a Car Crash - An Injured Baby is in a Hospital
- » Bulgaria: A Tram hit a Car in Sofia early in the morning
- » Bulgaria: A Young Driver Killed a Cyclist last night
- » Bulgaria: An Elderly Woman has been Missing for over a Week (PHOTO)
- » Bulgaria: A Boy and a Girl Died in Sofia - Killed by a Young Driver