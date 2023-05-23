Bulgaria: A Man Died after being Hit by a Freight Train in Kazanlak

A freight train hit and killed a man on the spot, shortly after the railway station in Kazanlak.

Trains in the area are stopped from moving.

The incident happened shortly after 8 o'clock this morning. The reasons for the tragedy are yet to be clarified.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Telelvision