Bulgaria: A Man Died after being Hit by a Freight Train in Kazanlak

A freight train hit and killed a man on the spot, shortly after the railway station in Kazanlak.

Trains in the area are stopped from moving.

The incident happened shortly after 8 o'clock this morning. The reasons for the tragedy are yet to be clarified.

