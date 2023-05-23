Only 9% of UK Citizens consider Brexit a Success rather than a Failure

Only nine percent of UK citizens consider Brexit more of a success than a failure, according to a new poll cited by PA Media and DPA, BTA reported.

Nearly 62 percent of respondents describe it rather as a failure, according to a sociological survey by "YouGov".

Public opinion and recent data show that the so-called Bregret (Brexit disillusionment) has reached new heights, with the number of Brits who say the decision to leave the European Union in 2016 was the right one at an all-time low of just 31 percent. Almost twice as many respondents, 56 percent, said the decision was wrong.

The number of those who voted for Brexit, who now disapprove of it, is a record high - 22 percent, according to the "YouGov" survey.

The figures show many Brits agree with Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party and Brexit Party, who said last week that Brexit had "failed".

Even among those who voted for Brexit, 37 percent now see it as a failure.

Most of them would join Farage in laying the blame on the Conservative Party, with 75 percent of those polled believing that "Brexit had the potential to succeed, but the implementation of it in practice by previous governments has made it a failure".

Nearly 72 percent of UK citizens say the government has not handled Brexit well, including 63 percent of those who voted to leave the EU.

