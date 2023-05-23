A Truck Crashed into the Security Barriers outside the White House
A truck driver has been arrested after crashing into security barriers at Lafayette Square near the White House. No one was injured, a spokesman for the US President's security service said.
Some streets and pedestrian walkways are closed. A nearby hotel was evacuated. The causes of the incident are being investigated.
BREAKING ???? The moment U-Haul truck crashes near White House in Lafayette Square (Video: Chris) pic.twitter.com/Su5R5Q8QjQ— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 23, 2023
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » ECHR: Romania must Legalize Same-Sex Marriages
- » Orban: Ukraine cannot Win the War with Russia
- » Day 454 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Pro-Ukrainian Forces continue to occupy Russian Territory in Belgorod
- » Only 9% of UK Citizens consider Brexit a Success rather than a Failure
- » Invasion of Russia Day 1? Incursion in Belgorod Region by Russian Volunteers
- » Armenia is ready to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan - Under One Condition