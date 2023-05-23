A Truck Crashed into the Security Barriers outside the White House

World | May 23, 2023, Tuesday // 09:13
A truck driver has been arrested after crashing into security barriers at Lafayette Square near the White House. No one was injured, a spokesman for the US President's security service said.

Some streets and pedestrian walkways are closed. A nearby hotel was evacuated. The causes of the incident are being investigated.

Tags: truck, US, White House
