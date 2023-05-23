Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Afternoon Rain Showers

The minimum temperatures will be from 9°C to 14°C, and the maximum - between 18°C and 27°C.

It will be mostly sunny before midday, with more cloud over eastern areas but almost no rain. Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop, mainly in southern Bulgaria and cumulus-rain clouds, and in some places there will be short-term rain showers, accompanied by thunder. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions - a moderate wind from the north-northeast.

Along the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be changeable, more often significant and in some places it will rain, after noon it is also possible to thunder. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 18°C to 21°C. The temperature of the sea water is 15°-16°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains in the morning. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in places there will be short-term precipitation, in some areas - accompanied by thunder. It will blow to a moderate wind from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 8°C.

During the next days, sunny weather will prevail before noon. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and on Wednesday, mainly in the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria, and then in more places in the country, there will be showers and thunderstorms. On Friday and Saturday, the probability of localized heavy rain and thunderstorms increases. Hail is possible.

Temperatures will rise a bit more and the maximum in most areas will be between 23°C and 28°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology