COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 173 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 173, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,941 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.88 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 294 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in intensive care units. There are 45 new hospital admissions.

146 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,266,400 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,090 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, six doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,612,735 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,372 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,306,862 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal