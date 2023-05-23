Bulgaria: The Prosecutor General showed Text Messages with Borissov and Recording with a Member of the Judicial Counci

With the threat of making revelations in the name of the end of the "oligarchic model", in the name of the future of Bulgaria and "our children", the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev spoke for over an hour to journalists in the Sofia Courthouse yesterday. He showed a communication with the member of the judicial council, Yordan Stoev, in which he asked for a "dignified exit", and released a recording with him.

Subsequently, Geshev showed a message between him and GERB leader Boyko Borissov (from the screenshot shown, Borissov is written with the initials BP), in which Geshev wrote to him okay accompanied by a thumbs up, and Borissov responded with a smile. He also showed a letter that he claimed to have received on his return from the US at Sofia airport (the text of the letter is further down in the text).

Again surrounded by his deputies, without the head of the investigation Borislav Sarafov and Plamena Tsvetanova, and again without allowing journalists to ask questions, he repeated almost verbatim the chronology of events from the explosion to his car on May 1 until his return from the United States.

But there were no revelations. Geshev again repeated his request that he would finish his term and declared that he would fight to the bitter end.

The chief prosecutor announced that the political mafia wants to control the judiciary and the prosecutor's office, Judge Giovanni Falcone was quoted again, but this time Geshev also quoted Bulgarian revolutionary Georgi Benkovski, ending his statement with "God save Bulgaria", he announced that he will "fight for the Bulgarian citizens" and that he will complete his term. According to Geshev, what is happening is a "conspiracy", as the acting minister of justice Krum Zarkov (called by Stoev - the Sorbonne), president Rumen Radev and members of the judicial council intervened in the released recording.

"I'm not running, I'm fighting. They confused the man. I'm proud of my origin and I'm proud to be Bulgarian. I'll fight for Bulgaria and for the people. Benkovski said that the tyrant's heart opened such a bitter wound that will never heal. Here I will add - the tyrants," the prosecutor general concluded his statement.

Geshev threatened to request that the hearing of him and Borislav Sarafov, scheduled for Thursday before the judicial council, be kept secret and announced that he would seek recusals of members of the council who requested his removal. On Thursday, the 25th, the judicial council will hear Geshev and Sarafov, as well as other magistrates, on the report of the head of the investigation that the chief prosecutor has damaged the prestige of the judiciary.

Geshev made it clear that he would not resign from his post, and that he would challenge in the Constitutional Court the law on the Prosecutor General's investigation mechanism, which was passed in the first reading last week, and the deadlines for proposals between the first and second reading were shortened and expired yesterday.

"It should be clear that part of this conspiracy is the so-called 'Zarkov' law. As the person Boyko Metodiev Borissov called it - 'Krum's laws'. It is clear to all lawyers that it is unconstitutional. It will be checked by the Constitutional Court. This law fits into this conspiracy. Its purpose is not the economic and demographic crisis, not the fight against organized crime, not car accidents and drug trafficking," the chief prosecutor also said.

"Boyko? Yes, Bankyata"

The recording that Geshev presented was made in the yard of his wife's home on Sunday, May 14. (according to the chief prosecutor). Geshev welcomes the member of the judicial council, Yordan Stoev, who is one of the six who requested his release.

The subtitles of the conversation were also projected on the screen in the courthouse, and at times birds and dogs barking were heard, and at other times the individual lines were not understood, and although Geshev was present at this conversation, the subtitles specified: "inaudible" The two discuss how Geshev will resign, how he will say that he does not want to be a dividing line, the guarantees that the chief prosecutor will have are also mentioned.

All the time, Yordan Stoev, who is a member of the judicial council from the parliamentary quota, elected on the proposal of the leader of "Ataka" Volen Siderov in 2017, speaks in the third person plural, speaks for "them" and points as the engine of the "conspiracy" in the words of Geshev - "Boyko" and "Bankyata" (the leader of GERB and former prime minister Boyko Borissov resides in the small town Bankya, close to Sofia). Before the SJC, Stoev was the prosecutor who refused to investigate Delyan Peevski following the "Protest Network" report after the bankruptcy of the state bank KTB.

Stoev explains to Geshev, talks about individual members of the council who regretted signing the request, advises Geshev what to say when announcing his resignation and tells him what to write in the request for his release.

Stoev is obviously in the role of a messenger because he undertakes to convey that Geshev has accepted the offer and that he wants guarantees

"- Where should I go" - asks Geshev. - "And the main engine is? Boyko?" Geshev asks.

"- Yes,Bankyata -" answers Yordan Stoev.

Stoev specifies:

"- And apply to be reappointed to the SAPO (Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office). And that will be so that you don't gather with Sotir in one place". Sotir is probably the former chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, who after leaving the Anti-Corruption Commission became a prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office. Tsatsarov was one of the people who promoted Geshev to chief. So far, he has not commented on the situation at the prosecutor's office.

Radev knew nothing

The chief prosecutor wants guarantees that they will not touch his deputies Plamena Tsvetanova, Krasimira Filipova, Daniela Masheva and Desislava Pironeva, as well as his spokeswoman Siika Mileva. Having previously wondered if they were aware that members of the council would seek his release. Stoev replies that no one knew and that Plamena Tsvetanova was "shaking like a leaf" and worried about the fate of the chief prosecutor.

Geshev also asks about President Rumen Radev. According to Stoev, he didn't know anything, but he wanted to steal the applause. Stoev calls the Acting Minister of Justice Krum Zarkov "the Sorbonne" (because he graduated from the French university).

"No one is defending you - he wanted to steal the glory that he scored this one - the Sorbonne," says Stoev.

Geshev explained how he found out on Saturday evening that a flash drive with a recording had been handed over to his employee. This happened in front of the Courthouse. "He told me that it was a conversation with me and maybe with Mr. Stoev. I perceived it as another attempt to be threatened and motivated to resign. Which it was clear that I would not do," explained Geshev and clarified that he asked his colleague to "download the phone recording". Then he told how on Monday morning he called his deputies to his office at nine o'clock. "Everyone came in very worried, and only Borislav Sarafov was smiling. I asked him 'Bobby, how are you?'. He answered he was fine. I played the recording for him in front of everyone, but... he said he couldn't listen to it and left," Geshev continued. He did not specify exactly which recording he played to his deputies, because according to his own words, the recording of his conversation with Yordan Stoev is from Sunday, after he got home.

Sarafov confirmed to Bulgarian media "Dnevnik" that at the meeting on Monday morning, Geshev played the recording with Yordan Stoev, which was also presented to the journalists and to them the chief prosecutor stated that he made the recording personally.

"It will become a circus. The state will cease to exist"

From the recording distributed in the Courthouse, it is also heard that Geshev insistently asks for guarantees, otherwise, he threatens.

"I will not push, I will surrender if I am given guarantees. Otherwise, I will fight and the circus will be terrible. And the prosecutor's office will cease to exist. And the state. I have long wanted to retire, I wanted to slip away, but I didn't slip, I collapsed. I've made up my mind, why should they threaten me?" asks the chief prosecutor.

All are delusional about the resignation

Geshev announced that he had done everything possible to convince the US, his deputies and others, that he would resign before returning. He says this several times and in his conversation with Stoev, who was released, he also said it to Sarafov.

He stated that he did not resign because it would mean that the judicial system would be taken over. "The judicial power is the only stable power in the state," Geshev also said. The Prosecutor General apologized to his deputies several times for misleading them, that he would resign.

"I received a threatening letter that if I don't resign, someone will press the enter button. But he can press whatever he wants - delete, plus, minus, whatever he wants. I'm a man from the Macedonian region. They confused the person. They confused the political timing. If they wanted to take over the prosecutor's office, they should have waited a little - to form a government and then. Apparently, they were very sure that I would resign... but I never thought that I might resign, threatened by some trash," Geshev also stated.

"Every fairy tale has an end and the end has come"

The text of the so-called threatening letter Geshev claims he received after his arrival from the US was displayed on a screen in the courtroom. In the recorded conversation with Yordan Stoev, he claims that he tore up the letter. The text reads:

"Hello, as Winnie the Pooh said, 'sometimes I sit and think, and sometimes I just sit.' Well, today I sit and think: Every fairy tale has an end, and the end of this one has come. He turned everyone against him, left alone on top of a bare cliff. And the wind is blowing. He did an unimaginable stupidity with this 'explosion'. He turned on us. And that didn't do anyone any good, especially since we never asked you for anything - not even an onion. But I tell you: No one is going to do anything against you. So I'm asking you: Go in peace by ten o'clock on Monday morning so I don't have to press 'Enter'. Life goes on and will have its comfort zone. I leave with good feelings for you and your family. And one day you can also treat yourself to a cigar and whiskey... Don't worry be happy!"

Geshev did not comment on anything about the text of the letter, Stoev only mentioned it in the conversation, but he did not tell the journalists who its alleged author was, nor did he provide details of how it was given to him. Geshev mentioned the letter as early as last Monday.

