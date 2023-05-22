Invasion of Russia Day 1? Incursion in Belgorod Region by Russian Volunteers

"Sabotage-reconnaissance group" from the Armed Forces of Ukraine was accused by the administration of Russia's Belgorod region of having infiltrated its territory. This was announced on the Telegram channel of the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, according to whom the Russian military and counterintelligence are working to "liquidate " the opponent.

Legion "Freedom of Russia" and Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) conduct an operation in the Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence



Ukrainian State Intelligence Service spokesman Andrei Yusov confirmed to the "Suspilne" newspaper that Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the RVC are… pic.twitter.com/9yXvNklR8Y — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 22, 2023

At the time of this article's publication, Gladkov had not yet released the promised "details", although Russian state agencies were quick to clarify that they were keeping the Kremlin in the loop. The press secretary of the presidency, Dmitry Peskov, saw in what was happening only an attempt to divert attention from Bakhmut, less than 48 hours after the private military company "Wagner" announced that this city was under its control.

As Arrow intel points out Grayvoron is a town of more than 6,000 people. So it's not just a street with a few houses. https://t.co/MbjpftnFTI — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) May 22, 2023

However, a dispute arose between the Russian authorities and Kyiv about who is responsible: the spokesman of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) Andriy Yusov said that opposition-minded Russian citizens, such as the Legion "Freedom for Russia" and the "Russian Volunteer Corps", may be behind what happened.

Helicopters over the Belgorod region. pic.twitter.com/P5Tq4GGufg — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) May 22, 2023

Both organizations are volunteer military units formed in March and August respectively last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Both are simultaneously units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VSU).

The formations have already announced that they are conducting an operation on Russian territory, and for independent Russian media, their representatives define the situation as "complex". The "Legion" went further, reporting the complete "liberation" of the village of Kozinka, in Belgorod Oblast, with a population of less than 1,100 as of 2010. Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels previously reported that in border areas, a Ukrainian tank was spotted at a checkpoint.

⚡️Footage of the battle in the city of Grayvoron, Belgorod Region. In the video, you can hear the operation of the BMP automatic cannon. pic.twitter.com/nXtRSvOC2o — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 22, 2023

However, on Twitter, the adviser to the president, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated that Kyiv had nothing to do with the operation in Belgorod. Ukraine is "watching events... with interest," he said.

"As you know, tanks are sold in any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups consist of Russian citizens," said the adviser.

Local authorities preparing to evacuate Grayvoron and nearby villages https://t.co/HjDmK4iq5D pic.twitter.com/fvJ9TfMm8I — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) May 22, 2023

Read more from the 452nd day of the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg